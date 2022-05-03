Senator Rasheed Ladoja, an ex-governor of Oyo state has said only self discipline is a panacea to spirituality

Ladoja hosted journalists on Monday, May 2, at his Bodija residence in Ibadan shortly after observing Eid-el Fitri prayer at the University of Ibadan

As part of self-discipline taught by Ramadan, Ladoja warned Nigerian politicians against arrogance which he said is the bane of Nigeria's political ecosystem

Ibadan, Oyo - As Muslims world over celebrate 1443 (2022) Eid-el-Fitri, a political stalwart and traditional High Chief in Ibadan, Senator Rashidi Ladoja has cautioned politicians across political parties to embrace self-discipline and love people in their dealings.

Legit.ng's reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole reports that Ladoja said lack of love for others and arrogance of some politicians make them underestimate the power of the people.

Former Oyo state governor Rasidi Ladoja addressing journalist in his Bodija residence. Credit: Ridwan Kolawole.

Source: UGC

Speaking on the increased threats among politicians, he enjoined politicians to be tolerant of others wondering that why should politicians want to kill If they truly want to serve the people?

Many Nigerian politicians are arrogant

Describing Nigerian politicians as arrogant, the Osi Olubadan noted that people are the masters, saying that politicians should calm down and also realize that people are to be prioritised.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking on the 2023 election, the former emphasised that he has no personal plan than to protect Ibadanland and Oyo state especially as a former governor and now as Osi Olubadan.

He said:

"What other plans should I have apart from protecting Ibadan land? I was a governor of Oyo state. I am now the Osi Olubadan. My interest is about Ibadanland and Oyo state."

He expressed concern over exorbitant price for the nomination form by some parties describing the step as discriminatory.

Ladoja noted:

"You cannot compare 40 million naira with 100 million naira. One hundred million naira is just meant to separate boys from men. Such high cost of expression form is a move to further promote corruption among the elected public officers.

You can only have peace if you take care of people, UI Imam tells political office holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that an Islamic cleric, Professor Abdulrahman Oloyede charged political office holders to always prioritize the citizens' needs in their dealings so that they can walk peacefully in the society.

It was reported that Oloyede who also doubles as the Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan gave the warning during his Eld-Fitri sermon shortly after he led Muslims to observe the two Rakah of Salah (prayer) in Ibadan on Monday, May 2.

The Imam noted that trampling upon people's rights cannot guarantee any leader a success charging politicians to shun their evil ways as "they did during Ramadan."

Source: Legit.ng