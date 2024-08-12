Former Governor of Oyo State and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rasidi Ladoja, has received the ceremonial beaded crown

According to reports making the rounds on Monday, the crown would pave the way for him to succeed the current Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin

A video that has gone viral showed Oba Olakulehin crowned Ladoja at a ceremony held at the Olubadan’s palace; Governor Seyi Makinde's deputy and other government officials were present

Oyo state, Ibadan - On Monday, August 12, Rashidi Ladoja, former governor of Oyo state, officially received the Ibadan beaded crown after seven years of resistance.

Rashidi Ladoja received the beaded crown, which confers on him an Obaship title. He is next in line for the Olubadan throne. Photo credit: Oyo Affairs

Ladoja is next in line for Olubadan throne

Ladoja was presented the crown by Bayo Lawal, acting governor of the state, during a ceremony held at the palace of Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

PM News reported that the Acting Governor presented Ladoja with the staff and instrument of office.

As reported by The Cable, Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan, is one of the 11 high chiefs in the succession line to Olakunlehin.

Ladoja, a former governor, announced his acceptance of the crown while speaking on Fresh 105.9 FM on August 4.

He said if his refusal to accept the beaded crown would affect his ascension to the throne as Olubadan, he would accept it in ceremonial capacity.

A video of the ceremony has surfaced online and was shared on the X page of Oyo Affairs.

Oyo Affairs tweeted:

"Oba Rashidi Ladoja. 👑

"Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja has received beaded crown."

Nigerians react as Ladoja receives ceremonial crown

Legit.ng captured a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@Mautiin01 tweeted:

"This thing is funny sha, nah only Ibadan you fit chop king two times."

@Dejite03 tweeted:

"Where is his domain?"

@Omoosun100 tweeted:

"How will Obasanjo greet this man now?"

@Dadoscar2401 tweeted:

"Alast baba bow for GSM (Governor Seyi Makinde)."

@Ariorilateefoye tweeted:

"Congratulations to Senator Abdul Rasheed Ladoja. Igba odun odun kan ni o."

Watch the video of Ladoja's coronation ceremony below;

Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin emerged as the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The coronation ceremony of the 43rd Olubadan was held at the Labosinde compound, the family whose right is to crown any new monarch.

Notable dignitaries, including Ooni of Ife, a former Oyo State Governor and member of the Olubadan-in-Council, Rashidi Ladoja; attended the ceremony.

