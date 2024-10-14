Adeboye Offers Former UNILAG VC New Appointment In Redeemer’s Varsity
- The immediate past vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, has been offered a new appointment
- Professor Ogundipe was appointed as the Pro-Chancellor of the Redeemer’s University, Ede in Osun state
- The appointment was made by the General-Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Ede, Osun state - Former vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, has been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor of the Redeemer’s University, Ede in Osun state.
The General-Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye made the appointment.
The Deputy Director, Directorate of Corporate Affairs of the institution, Adetunji Adeleye, made this known in a statement issued in Ede on Monday, October 14.
Ogundipe was born on May 31, 1960, joined UNILAG in 1990, and rose to the rank of a professor in 2002.
As reported by Vanguard, Ogundipe replaced Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, the Assistant General Overseer in charge of the Training and Education of RCCG.
He was appointed as the UNILAG Vice-Chancellor in November 2017 and completed his five-year tenure in November 2022.
Other members of the newly reconstituted governing council of the university are Prof. Shadrach Akindele, Prof. Ahmed Yerima, Prof. Olalere Adeyemi, and Prof. Christian Happi, representing the University Senate; among others.
Legit.ng recalls that Redeemers University was ranked as the third-best private university in Nigeria by Webometric in 2023.
The university is a private Pentecostal Christian higher learning institution.
Breakdown of Redeemer's University tuition fees released
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian Twitter user Harry, with the handle @harrizone98, has sparked discussions by sharing the alleged high tuition fees of Redeemer's University.
Harry questioned the affordability of fees for the average Nigerian, with the document indicating the tuition ranged from approximately N600,000 to over N1 million.
Many Nigerians, however, defended the high fees, pointing out the challenges of running a private university in Nigeria without government subsidies.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.