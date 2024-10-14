The immediate past vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, has been offered a new appointment

Ede, Osun state - Former vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, has been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor of the Redeemer’s University, Ede in Osun state.

The General-Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye made the appointment.

Ogundipe replaced Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, the Assistant General Overseer in charge of the Training and Education of RCCG Photo credit: Enoch Adeboye/@UnilagNigeria

The Deputy Director, Directorate of Corporate Affairs of the institution, Adetunji Adeleye, made this known in a statement issued in Ede on Monday, October 14.

Ogundipe was born on May 31, 1960, joined UNILAG in 1990, and rose to the rank of a professor in 2002.

As reported by Vanguard, Ogundipe replaced Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, the Assistant General Overseer in charge of the Training and Education of RCCG.

He was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor in November 2017 and completed his five-year tenure in November 2022.

Other members of the newly reconstituted governing council of the university are Prof. Shadrach Akindele, Prof. Ahmed Yerima, Prof. Olalere Adeyemi, and Prof. Christian Happi, representing the University Senate; among others.

Legit.ng recalls that Redeemers University was ranked as the third-best private university in Nigeria by Webometric in 2023.

The university is a private Pentecostal Christian higher learning institution.

