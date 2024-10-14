CAF has launched an investigation into the airport drama involving the Super Eagles at a Libyan airport

Libya are billed to host their Nigerian counterparts in a second-leg clash of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers

The Super Eagles have boycotted the encounter after being left unattended in Al Abaq for several hours

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released an official statement over the Super Eagles ordeal at the Al Abaq Airport in Libya.

Both teams were billed to clash in a second-leg showdown at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria won the first leg 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with the reverse fixture scheduled for Benina on Tuesday, October 15.

CAF has released an official statement over the Super Eagles ordeal in Libya. Photo: SIA KAMBOU.

The Super Eagles headed to Libya on Sunday night, but their flight was diverted to Al Abaq, where they were left stranded for several hours.

As of Monday morning, the players were spotted sleeping on the bench at the airport as they threatened a boycott, YSS Scores reports.

With the situation unchanged for over 16 hours, the Super Eagles have made a U-turn as they head back to Nigeria.

In an official statement, CAF decried the situation, saying an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Here are 6 key points from CAF's statement

1. CAF's involvement: CAF is actively engaged in the situation.

2. Communication with authorities: CAF said it has been in contact with both the Libyan and Nigerian authorities.

3. Super Eagles affected: The body expressed worry over the stranded players at Al Abaq Airport.

4. Diversion: CAF understands that the Nigerian plane was diverted into another city.

5. Disciplinary investigation: The CAF disciplinary board will investigate the matter.

6. Sanctions: Appropriate action based on CAF statutes and regulations violations will be taken.

African legends react to Eagles ordeal

Legit.ng earlier reported that African football legends Emmanuel Adebayor and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang have reacted to the Super Eagles' situation at the Al Abaq Airport in Libya.

Local authorities left the Nigerian contingents unattended for more than 15 hours after they arrived on Sunday night.

Players were seen sleeping on the bench, and the team's doctors raised concerns over their health ahead of the match.

