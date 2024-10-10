Former President Muhammadu Buhari sent a 10-member delegation, led by Lai Mohammed, to offer condolences to Mrs. Paulin Tallen, following the death of her son

In his message, Buhari urged Tallen's family to find comfort in the love and support from friends and well-wishers

The delegation included former ministers such as Abubakar Aliyu (Power), Mohammed Abdullahi (Environment), Sunday Dare (Youth and Sports), among others

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a 10-member delegation from his former cabinet to offer condolences to Mrs. Paulin Tallen, the ex-Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development.

This is in light of the death of her son, Richard Adamu Tallen.

Former President Buhari condoles with ex-minister Paulin Tallen, over death of son Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei, Paulin Tallen

Source: UGC

The delegation visited Tallen on Wednesday, October 9, to deliver Buhari’s heartfelt message of sympathy.

This was made known in a statement by Buhari's spokesperson and was shared via his X handle, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, October 10.

Buhari hails demised son of ex-Minister

In a message delivered by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Buhari described the late Richard Adamu Tallen as "a gem and a rising star."

He expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and urged the grieving mother and family to find comfort in the overwhelming outpouring of love and respect shown by those who admired Richard, The Nation reported.

Buhari’s message reads:

“He has passed away, and it is very saddening. I encourage the family to take solace in the support and affection of friends, loved ones, and well-wishers.”

Details of Buhari's delegation

The condolence delegation was led by Lai Mohammed and included several former ministers from Buhari’s administration.

Among them were:

1. Engineer Abubakar Aliyu (Power)

2. Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi (Environment)

3. Jedy Agba (Power, State)

4. Umana Umana (Niger Delta)

5. Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade, and Investment)

6. Sunday Dare (Youth and Sports)

7. Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs)

8. Muazu Jaji (Transportation)

9. Engineer Suleiman Adamu (Water Resources)

Yoruba council: Why Buhari should be blamed for Nigeria's woes

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Yoruba Council Worldwide has blamed former President Muhammadu Buhari for the current economic struggles faced by President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The council’s President, Aare Oladotun Hassan, said this while speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, September 14.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng