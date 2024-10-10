President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo; among other dignitaries would grace the burial of former Ohanaeze Ndigbo president-general, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Leaders of socio-cultural organisations like Afenifere, Arewa Consultative Forum, and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), are expected to attend Iwuanyanwu's burial ceremony

Legit.ng reports that late Iwuanyanwu was a politician, businessman, a respected Igbo leader

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Owerri, Imo state - President Bola Tinubu; his predecessors Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan; are expected to attend the burial ceremony of Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The last time Messrs Tinubu and Obasanjo met was also in Imo, during the inauguration of Hope Uzodimma as the governor of the state for his second term in office. Both men appear not to be the best of allies.

Tinubu, Jonathan, Obasanjo to grace Iwuanyanwu's burial. Photo credits: @OfficialABAT, @HonAbdullahiM12

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng had reported in July how Iwuanyanwu died in Abuja aged 82

The prominent businessman's burial has now been scheduled for Friday, November 1, in his native Imo state.

Charles Amadi, the chairman of the local organising committee (LOC) of Iwuanyanwu's burial, provided the update during a press briefing on Wednesday, October 9, in Owerri, the Imo state capital. There, Amadi outlined the one-week schedule of activities leading up to the burial of the elder statesman.

He said:

“I can confirm that some former presidents including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will attend the burial.

"I will also tell you that from the information we have gotten, we are 70 percent sure that Mr. President will also be here in Imo for the burial."

Iwuanyanwu, during his lifetime, was considered one of the richest Igbo men in Nigeria. Until his death, he was the 11th president-general of Ọhanaeze Ndigbo; preceded by George Obiozor.

Read more Bola Tinubu-related news:

How Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu aided Ojukwu’s escape

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iwuanyanwu played a key role in enabling Odumegwu Ojukwu, the late Biafran leader, to escape capture in 1970.

In his account, the late president of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo formed a strong opposition to the federal government's forces, which paved the way for Ojukwu's escape.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng