The economic hardship in Nigeria occasioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reform policy has affected a mother of four kids

Jemila Chinwe has appealed to the court for an increase in her monthly feeding allowance from N20,000 to N80,000, citing financial difficulties since her separation from her ex-partner

The court denies the appeal for increased child support, citing jurisdictional limitations on revisiting settled cases, leaving Chinwe to manage her four children on a reduced budget

Kwara state, Ilorin - Amid rising costs of living and hunger, a mother of four children identified simply as Jemila Chinwe has appealed to an Area Court in Centre-Igboro, Ilorin, Kwara state capital, to increase the N20,000 feeding allowance earlier granted her to N80,000.

As reported by Vanguard, on Tuesday, October 8, the applicant told the court that she was not finding it easy catering to the needs of the children since her separation from her ex-husband six years ago.

“I am not objecting to the court judgment of Sept. 19, 2018, on divorce, which awarded me N20,000 as custody and feeding allowance.

“I know what I went through to get my former husband to increase it to N40,000. I swallowed my pride and he increased it after three years. The N40,000 is not enough,” she said.

The presiding Judge, Toyin Aluko clarified that the court could not revisit a case that had already been concluded in 2018

Aluko held that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

The judge then terminated the case.

“Having gone through the judgment of this court, the matter was concluded by the same court in 2018.

“We don’t have the power to review the case.”

