An explosion at a dumpsite in Sapele, Delta State, has left one person feared dead and several others injured

The blast, caused by an improvised explosive device, has plunged the community into shock and mourning

Local authorities are investigating the incident, with initial reports suggesting the device was mistaken for scrap metal

In a tragic turn of events, an explosion rocked the Sapele metropolis in Delta State on Tuesday evening, leaving one person feared dead and several others injured.

The incident, which occurred around 6 pm at a dumpsite along Mission Road, has plunged the community into shock and mourning.

One feared dead, several injured in Delta state. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

According to PUNCH Metro, the explosion originated from an improvised explosive device inadvertently brought to the site by one of the scavengers who typically store scrap materials there.

Fatal blast at Sapele dumpsite leaves one dead

Eyewitnesses reported that the individual killed had his body severely impacted by the blast.

One eyewitness, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated, “They are currently receiving medical treatment.” The source added, “The explosion has left the area in shock and mourning.”

The blast also critically injured at least two other individuals, including residents living near the dumpsite. They are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

A senior police officer, speaking under the condition of anonymity, suggested that the explosion might have been triggered by a scavenger unknowingly handling a hazardous item.

“It’s possible they mistook it for scrap metal. Our initial suspicion is that it might have been a gas or fire extinguisher cylinder,” the officer explained, noting that more details would emerge as the investigation unfolds.

Local authorities are actively investigating the circumstances leading to this tragic incident. Efforts to reach the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, for comments were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Tanker explosion burns 5 to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers state police command said five people were burnt in the multiple tanker explosion at the Eleme section of the East-West Road.

The state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the casualty figure on Saturday, April 27.

The tragic incident which occurred on Friday night, April 26 also burnt over 100 vehicles and many people trapped in their vehicles were roasted by the inferno.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng