Violence Erupts: Bouncer Allegedly Kills Man During Early Morning Altercation
- A night out in Lagos turned deadly as a club bouncer allegedly stabbed a man to death during an altercation in the club’s car park
- The victim, a suspected hoodlum, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries, prompting a police investigation
- This incident, along with another stabbing reported the same day, has left the Lagos community reeling from the violence
In the early hours of Monday, a night of revelry at a lounge on Ago Palace Way in Lagos took a tragic turn.
The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Kingsley Otti, a bouncer at the establishment, for allegedly stabbing a man to death during an altercation in the club’s car park.
The incident, which occurred around 3:30 am, was detailed in a statement by the command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.
Police investigate bouncer’s role in fatal stabbing incident
According to Hundeyin, the altercation between Otti and the deceased, described as a suspected hoodlum, escalated quickly.
The victim, whose identity remains unknown, lost consciousness after being attacked and was rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital in Idi-Araba, Mushin. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.
The club’s manager reported the incident to the Ago-Okota Division later that morning. “On Monday, at about 11:30 am, the manager of a club and lounge, located at Ago Palace Way, Ago-Okota, reported to the Ago-Okota Division that on the same day at about 3:30 am, a yet-to-be-identified adult male, suspected to be a hoodlum, was allegedly stabbed by the club’s bouncer, one Kingsley Oti, during an altercation between them at the club’s car park. In the process, he became unconscious.
He was rescued and rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Mushin, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” the statement read.
Detectives from the division promptly visited the scene and the hospital, where they inspected the corpse and took photographs. The body has since been moved to the Mainland General Hospital Morgue in Yaba for an autopsy.
Police allegedly kill man over noodles
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) With more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee), Basit Jamiu works as an editor at Legit Nigeria. He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.