A night out in Lagos turned deadly as a club bouncer allegedly stabbed a man to death during an altercation in the club’s car park

The victim, a suspected hoodlum, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries, prompting a police investigation

This incident, along with another stabbing reported the same day, has left the Lagos community reeling from the violence

In the early hours of Monday, a night of revelry at a lounge on Ago Palace Way in Lagos took a tragic turn.

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Kingsley Otti, a bouncer at the establishment, for allegedly stabbing a man to death during an altercation in the club’s car park.

Bouncer allegedly kills man during early morning fight. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

The incident, which occurred around 3:30 am, was detailed in a statement by the command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police investigate bouncer’s role in fatal stabbing incident

According to Hundeyin, the altercation between Otti and the deceased, described as a suspected hoodlum, escalated quickly.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, lost consciousness after being attacked and was rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital in Idi-Araba, Mushin. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

The club’s manager reported the incident to the Ago-Okota Division later that morning. “On Monday, at about 11:30 am, the manager of a club and lounge, located at Ago Palace Way, Ago-Okota, reported to the Ago-Okota Division that on the same day at about 3:30 am, a yet-to-be-identified adult male, suspected to be a hoodlum, was allegedly stabbed by the club’s bouncer, one Kingsley Oti, during an altercation between them at the club’s car park. In the process, he became unconscious.

He was rescued and rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Mushin, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” the statement read.

Detectives from the division promptly visited the scene and the hospital, where they inspected the corpse and took photographs. The body has since been moved to the Mainland General Hospital Morgue in Yaba for an autopsy.

Police allegedly kill man over noodles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a prominent human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has called on Nigerian authorities to investigate the killing of one Kabiru Ibrahim in Soro village, Bauchi state.

Ibrahim was allegedly killed through severe beating and rounds of torture by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). The late Ibrahim was reportedly accused of stealing sachets of noodles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng