A gunfight between armed bandits and Nigerian security operatives has resulted in the death of at least 5 officers

During the gun battle, heavy casualty was inflicted on the armed terrorists while some escaped with gun wounds

According to the police, the bandits had made attempts to attack and rob motorists after blocking the Gusau -Sokoto highway

Sokoto state - Tragedy struck in Zamfara state when Five security operatives were killed in a gun duel with bandits in Gora Namaye community in Maradun local government area.

Sources confirming the tragic incident to Daily Trust on Wednesday, June 16, noted that the deceased were four policemen and an Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer.

SP Muhammad Shehu, the spokesman of Zamfara state police command in a statement revealed that many bandits were fatally injured at the end of the gun battle that lasted for hours.

While noting that some of the suspects escaped with gun injuries, Shehu said they managed to evacuate at least 200 corpses of bandits.

He also announced that the bandits, who had blocked Gusau -Sokoto highway, near Dogon Karfe in Bakura LGA had been neutralised.

the spokesman went on to note that the attempt by suspected armed bandits to rob innocent commuters was foiled by Police Tactical Operatives deployed to safeguard the road against any invasion by criminal elements.

While noting that the road was clear for motorists to ply, Shehu said the bandits who planned to attack and rob motorists had been driven away.

Bandits block major road

Meanwhile, bandits were said to have blocked Sokoto-Gusau road a portion between Bimasa and Lambar Bakuraon Sunday, June 13. A motorist, confirming the incident stated that the gunmen operated for almost two hours.

Soldier declared missing after 2-hour gunfight

A Nigerian soldier reportedly went missing after armed bandits reportedly numbering about 60 in the early hours of Wednesday, April 21, invaded a military camp in Zazzaga community of Munya local government area of Niger state.

The bandits engaged soldiers in a gunfight, resulting in a number of bandit casualties. No military personnel was killed in the attack, but a soldier identified as the Regimental Sergeant Major of the camp has been declared missing at the time of this report.

