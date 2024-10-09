A 68-year-old woman and her four grandchildren die mysteriously after consuming pap, raising concerns

In Akure, a tragic and mysterious incident has left a family in mourning.

Mrs. Esther Adeola, a 68-year-old retired administrative officer of the Federal Government Girls College, Akure, and her four young grandchildren have died under harrowing circumstances after consuming pap.

The sequence of events began with the sudden death of Mrs. Adeola.

A family source recounted, "The elderly woman who was their paternal grandmother died suddenly and the family members took her to the mortuary. We were not suspicious of anyone or anything as the cause of her death as she was advanced in age. We believed her passing away was natural."

In the days following her death, Mrs. Adeola's daughter and her husband, along with their children, visited the deceased's home to sort through her belongings. It was there that they discovered some processed dried pap in the kitchen. The children, ages seven, five, and three, along with their 10-year-old cousin, expressed a desire to have the pap, which their mother then prepared for them.

Tragically, shortly after consuming the pap, the children began to experience severe pain. "As the children took the pap, they all began to writhe in pain and the parents who were alarmed at the sudden and strange development rushed the children to the state Specialist Hospital, Akure," the source explained.

The family began to suspect that the pap might have been poisoned or contaminated, potentially causing both the grandmother's and the children's deaths.

Despite spending three days in the hospital, the children succumbed to their ailments. "They would have made it if they were promptly attended to by the medical personnel," the source lamented.

The children have since been buried, and the family, still in shock, did not report the case to the police, as they did not suspect foul play. This tragic incident has left the community in Akure reeling, as they grapple with the sudden loss of five lives.

In the wake of this tragedy, questions linger about the safety and handling of food products, and the community mourns the loss of a beloved grandmother and her innocent grandchildren.

