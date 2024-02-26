Tragedy struck a family in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital as three children of the same parents were found dead in a stationary car

It was gathered that the children were playing inside the car, mistakenly locked themselves and suffocated to death

The tragic incident happened when their mother reportedly went to buy noodles to prepare for the children’s school meals on Monday

Ilorin, Kwara state - Three siblings, a boy and two females were found dead inside a car parked at their compound at No 8, Boluke Line, Zango-Kulende quarters in the Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

As reported by The Punch, the victims died of suffocation on Sunday, February 25 while their mother, Shade Silifat, went out to buy noodles which she planned to prepare for the children’s school meals on Monday.

3 siblings die of suffocation inside car in Kwara Photo credit: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that she found that the children had locked themselves in the parked car and suffocated to death after she returned around 2pm.

She was said to have fainted after forcing the doors of the car open.

According to Vanguard, the father of the victims was said to have borrowed the car from his sister within the same premises of their quarters for quick domestic use.

The children were quickly rushed to Olutayo Clinic for medical attention, from there to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, where they were confirmed dead.

