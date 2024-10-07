A family has been thrown into after a tipper truck killed a couple and their four children in Gusau, Zamfara state

Police operatives have arrested the trucker driver and have commenced an investigation following the tragic incident

Eyewitnesses narrated how the truck driver killed the victims after colliding with the motorcycle carrying the family

Gusau, Zamfara state - A tipper truck driver sent six family members, including a couple and their four children to their early in Gusau, Zamfara state.

The tragic incident which led to the loss of an entire family has left the community in shock.

The driver collided with an oncoming motorcycle carrying the family.

It was gathered that the driver lost control of the vehicle, colliding with an oncoming motorcycle carrying the family.

According to Leadership, eyewitnesses said the six victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, describing it as devastating.

Witnesses said many of the tippers are not adequately maintained and are not equipped with functioning brakes. They raised concerns regarding the condition of the tipper truck’s brakes.

“It was a heart-wrenching sight to witness the entire family perishing in this tragic way. I was overcome with emotion when I saw the lifeless bodies of the father, mother, and their four children,”

The state police public relations officer, SP Yazid Abubakar, said the truck driver has been arrested and the command has commenced an investigation.

“We have detained the driver involved in the incident, and an investigation is underway,”

“Once our inquiries are complete, we will share our findings, but for now, I can only confirm the occurrence and the number of casualties.”

