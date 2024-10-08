Family Releases Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah's Funeral Arrangements, Details Emerge
- The funeral arrangements of the late Sen. (Dr.) Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah (CON) has been released to the public
- The federal lawmaker and business mogul died at a London hospital in the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27
- Ubah’s funeral arrangement will start with a Night of Tributes at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, November 14th, 2024
FCT, Abuja- The family and national burial committee have announced the funeral arrangements of the late Sen. (Dr.) Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah (CON).
Legit.ng recalls that Ubah, the senator who represented Anambra South senatorial district in the national assembly passed on in London, United Kingdom in July 2024.
According to the programme issued by the secretary, the national burial committee, Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, Ubah’s funeral arrangement will start with a Night of Tributes at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, November 14th, 2024.
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a political son of the late federal lawmaker, Francis Okoye, shared details of Ubah's funeral arrangement via his Facebook account.
Funeral arrangements for Ifeanyi Ubah in Lagos
Night of Tributes:
- Date: Thursday, November 14th, 2024.
- Venue: Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.
- Time: 4:00 pm.
Commendation Service for Ifeanyi Ubah
- Date: Friday, November 15th, 2024
- Venue: Church Of Assumption, Falomo, Ikoyi.
- Time: 10:00am
Funeral arrangements for Ifeanyi Ubah in FCT Abuja
Night of Tributes:
- Date: Monday, November 18th, 2024.
- Venue: NAF Conference Centre and Suites, Plot 496 Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja.
- Time: 5:00PM
Valedictory Session (Senate Chambers) for Ifeanyi Ubah
- Date: Tuesday, November 19th, 2024.
- Venue: Senate Chambers (National Assembly Complex, Abuja).
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
Ifeanyi Ubah's funeral arrangements in Nnewi
- Christian Wake-Keeping (Service of Songs):
- Date: Thursday, November 21st, 2024.
- Venue: Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah Palatial Home, Umuanuka, Otolo Nnewi.
- Time: 4:00 p.m.
Funeral mass for Ifeanyi Ubah
- Date: Friday, November 22nd, 2024.
- Venue: Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah Palatial Home, Umuanuka Otolo Nnewi.
- Time: 10:00 a.m.
Funeral activities and condolences:
Immediately After Holy Mass.
Continuation of Funeral Activities for Ifeanyi Ubah
- Date: Saturday, November 23rd, 2024.
- Venue: Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah's home.
- Time: 9:00 a.m.
Thanksgiving mass and outing for Ifeanyi Ubah
- Date: Sunday, November 24th, 2024.
- Venue: St. Peter Clever Catholic Church, Otolo Nnewi.
- Time: 10:00 a.m.
