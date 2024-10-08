The minister of state for youth development, Ayodele Olawande, has announced the launch of a portal for the distribution of 2000 compressed natural gas (CNG) powered tricycles

Olawande said Nigerian youths could access the portal and apply for youth empowerment initiatives through clean energy across the country

He added that there are two websites to access the portal and apply — www.youthcng.ng and www.bci.gov.ng/tricycles

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has launched a portal for youths to register for the distribution of 2000 compressed natural gas (CNG) powered tricycles.

The minister of state for youth development, Ayodele Olawande, said the portal became possible after the federal government successfully launched 2,000 CNG tricycles on October 1.

According to TheCable, Olawande made this known in Abuja on Monday, October 7.

There are two websites to access the portal — www.youthcng.ng and www.bci.gov.ng/tricycles — with instructions and procedures on getting enlisted.

Young Nigerians are advised to apply for the youth empowerment initiative through clean energy at either of the two websites.

The minister said Nigerian youths could access the portal across the country.

Olawande added that they can sign up to be merged with aggregators or owners who work directly under the presidential CNG initiative (P-CNGi) while beginning the process of becoming owners themselves.

He said the aim is to enthrone a transparent process of enlisting young people into the presidential CNG initiative.

Legit.ng reports that the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) is a component of the palliative intervention of Tinubu's administration directed at lowering transportation costs for the populace.

A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Woye, shared a link to the website for Nigerian youths to apply via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @woye1

Presidential CNG takes action to slash transportation costs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu's administration is working towards actualising its 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

Authorities appear determined to provide a sustainable and practical option for road users in the country.

On Friday, September 27, the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative announced moves to increase the adoption of CNG as a cleaner, more affordable alternative to fuel.

