Some netizens claimed that the Rivers INEC REC, Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, donned a cap with an insignia common with President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng observed that APC chieftain, Tony Okocha, matched the image the social media users shared

Legit.ng's fact-finding showed the claim to be false because the man in the viral image is Okocha and not the Rivers INEC REC

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Several social media users have claimed that Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Rivers state, wore a cap with an insignia of President Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu has been known for his signature cap — a design that looks like a horizontal figure of eight. It is understood that the insignia signifies freedom.

X users claim a top INEC official wore 'Tinubu's cap'. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

An X (formerly Twitter) user, @PO_GrassrootM, with over 459,000 followers posted an image with the caption:

“INEC state commissioner wearing Bola Tinubu’s cap”.

The post has garnered over 1,800 reposts, more than 400 replies, and 3,600 likes.

The image attached to the post is a screenshot of a news report published on YouTube by Arise Television.

Those who uploaded the post insinuated that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are no longer hiding their alleged partisan interests.

The claim can also be found here and here.

Following the virality of the claim, Legit.ng decided to investigate it.

Claim on Rivers INEC REC false

Legit.ng's scrutiny showed that the viral photograph is that of Tony Okocha, the embattled Rivers state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The video clip of a press briefing by Sinikiem was merged with Okocha’s to form the allegation.

The claim is, therefore, false.

Presidency speaks on Rivers political crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency revealed its plan to President Bola Tinubu to ensure a fair, level playing field for the executive and the legislature in the political crisis in Rivers state.

The presidency disclosed that Tinubu would not take sides in the crisis and that nobody should expect special treatment to address it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng