The Nigerian government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working towards actualising its 'Renewed Hope' agenda

Authorities appear determined to provide a sustainable and practical option for road users in the country

On Friday, September 27, the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative announced moves to increase the adoption of CNG as a cleaner, more affordable alternative to fuel

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) on Friday, September 27, commenced a transport fare drop programme across Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that starting with Abuja, the PCNGi ramped up the adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG) as a cleaner, more affordable alternative to fuel.

The Bola Tinubu government encourages CNG conversion, especially for commercial vehicles. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Representatives of the PCNGi signed an MOU with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) covering the Abuja to Itakpe station—Ajaokuta train station—Adavi route to convert fleet vehicles to CNG in return for a 30-40% fare reduction.

According to authorities, this programme will encourage NURTW members in Abuja to convert their vehicles to CNG in exchange for a fare reduction.

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, the PCNGi will continue its nationwide commercial incentive programme for commercial car open days, expanding to 38 centres in Kaduna, Abuja, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Delta, and Edo states.

The PCNGi will sign an agreement with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) on Monday, September 30, to operationalise the Nigerian Police CNG conversion programme and train cadets to manage the strategic conversion centres the NPTF is investing in.

According to Michael Oluwagbemi, the PCNGi's programme director, this initiative will help train the police cadets to manage strategic conversion centres established by the NPTF.

Presidential CNG initiative targets youths

Similarly, to celebrate Nigeria’s 64th Anniversary of Independence on October 1st, 2024, the PCNGi will launch the CNG tricycle empowerment programme in collaboration with the federal ministry of youth development.

Legit.ng gathered that this programme aims to provide over 2000 young Nigerians with the opportunity to own and operate CNG-powered tricycles.

The PCNGi would launch the Kogi conversion incentive programme on Wednesday, October 2, and hand over CNG buses to the state's mass transit entity to ply interstate routes to Abuja.

Additionally, the PCNGi has been scheduled to inaugurate three new CNG conversion sites in Kogi.

Furthermore, Oluwagbemi disclosed that the PCNGi will launch in Ekiti, where the handover of CNG buses to the state mass transit organisation to ply the route to Abuja will take place. The PCNGi official stated that four new CNG conversion sites in the state (Ekiti) will also be inaugurated.

CFAO unveils CNG-powered bus

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the growing agitation for alternative fuel, CFAO Equipment Nigeria introduced a CNG bus.

The company said introducing the 7-metre King Long CNG vehicle is targeted at reducing the financial strain on transporters and commuters while offering an environmentally friendly solution.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng