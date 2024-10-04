Deveca Rose, 30, has been found guilty after her four sons died in a house fire while she was out shopping

The boys, aged three and four, were trapped in their locked home in Sutton, south-west London, and died from inhaling fire fumes

The trial revealed the family's squalid living conditions and the tragic circumstances leading to the fire on December 16, 2021

In a case that has gripped the nation, Deveca Rose, 30, was found guilty in the death of her four sons who perished in a house fire while she was out shopping.

The verdict, delivered at the Old Bailey, concluded a harrowing trial that revealed the grim details of the family's living conditions and the tragic events of that fateful night.

Fire claims lives of 4 young boys. Photo credit: Busa Photography

Source: Getty Images

On the evening of December 16, 2021, a fire tore through Rose's terraced house in Sutton, south-west London. Her two sets of twins, Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and four-year-olds Kyson and Bryson Hoath, were left alone and unable to escape the locked house.

Horrific fire deaths of two sets of twins

The jury, after more than three hours of deliberation, reached a majority verdict of 11 to one, finding Rose guilty. However, she was acquitted of a single count of child cruelty. Judge Mark Lucraft KC, who presided over the trial, described it as a "tragic case" and granted Rose bail until her sentencing on November 15.

The trial painted a bleak picture of the family's life. Prosecutor Kate Lumsdon KC detailed the squalor in which they lived, with rubbish and human excrement littering the home. "There was rubbish thickly spread throughout the house. The toilet and the bath were full of rubbish and could not be used. Buckets and pots were used as toilets instead," Lumsdon told the court.

Tragedy as 3 siblings found dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that three siblings, a boy and two females were found dead inside a car parked at their compound at No 8, Boluke Line, Zango-Kulende quarters in the Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The victims died of suffocation on Sunday, February 25 while their mother, Shade Silifat, went out to buy noodles which she planned to prepare for the children’s school meals on Monday.

Source: Legit.ng