In a heart-wrenching incident, the serene waters of Niger State turned tragic as a boat carrying 300 passengers capsized

The majority of the passengers were en route to celebrate the annual eid-il-Mawlid at Gbajibo in Mokwa LG

This disaster has left the community in mourning as rescue operations continue all over the water areas

In a tragic turn of events, the death toll from the recent boat mishap in Niger State has risen to 42.

Six more bodies were recovered by divers and rescue teams from the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) between 6pm on Thursday and 9am on Friday.

The Director General of NSEMA, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah, confirmed the recovery, stating, “The recovery of 6 more bodies brought the total number of deaths to 42 on Friday morning.”

He added that the search and rescue operation is ongoing to recover more victims from the water.

The incident, reported by Daily Trust, involved a boat carrying 300 people, most of whom were heading to Gbajibo in Mokwa LGA for the Mawlid Celebration.

The boat capsized just a short distance from their destination, leading to this devastating loss of life.

