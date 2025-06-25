Two non-governmental organisations, Help Africans Charity Network and Assigned Guardian Angel, have appealed to the Nigerian government and wealthy citizens to support children with special needs

Abuja, FCT - Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Help Africans Charity Network and Assigned Guardian Angel, have urged the federal government and wealthy Nigerians to support children with special needs across the country.

The appeal was made during a joint outreach on Wednesday, June 25, at the FCT School for Children with Special Needs in Kuje, Abuja, where both organisations donated food items, toiletries, and other essentials.

Essential items like food, toiletries, and mobility aids were donated to the school.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Stella Udeh, the Northern Nigeria Coordinator of Help Africans Charity Network, highlighted the pressing challenges facing children with special needs and called for collective action to address their welfare.

Her words:

“Assigned Guardian Angel is a registered healthcare provider founded on Christian ethics, with over 15 years of experience.

“We are committed to promoting health equity, irrespective of disability or diagnosis.”

She added that the outreach forms part of a broader initiative replicated in other parts of Nigeria and Africa.

“Our goal is to uplift the vulnerable and close the gap in disability health provision," she added.

How children with special needs can be helped

Mrs Udeh highlighted critical needs at the school, including mobility aids and hygiene supplies. She called on government agencies to urgently intervene by providing updated wheelchairs and other support tools.

“Many of the wheelchairs are no longer functioning. Some children still rely on crutches. The school urgently needs new wheelchairs,” she said.

“These children suffer from a variety of conditions, including Down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy. Their parents are often overwhelmed, and the stigma attached to disability worsens their situation.”

Religious groups, others urged to offer support

Udeh also encouraged religious bodies, private individuals, and other NGOs to play an active role in supporting special needs education and care.

“If everyone contributes a little from what they have, it would go a long way. It’s not just about money, some girls here need sanitary pads, some need food, cleaning supplies, clothes, and shoes,” she added.

Students express gratitude

In her remarks, Racheal Saviour, a student of the school, expressed appreciation on behalf of her colleagues.

She thanked the organisations for their support, just as she urged other groups to follow their example.

Essential items like food, toiletries, and mobility aids were donated to the school. Photo credit: Help Africans Charity Network

