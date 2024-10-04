President Bola Tinubu's government has against bragged about his management of insecurity in Nigeria, compared to his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari's time

Nuhu Ribadu, Tinubu's national security adviser, was seen in a video saying Nigeria is now saved and secure

Ribadu's comment has continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians, who challenged him to travel around the country without security

President Bola Tinubu's administration has thrown shade on the immediate past administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in 2022 and 2023 compared to the present government.

Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, while speaking at a media chat in Abuja on Thursday, October 3, claimed that Nigeria is now secure compared to what it was in 2022 and 2023 during the government of Buhari.

According to Ribadu, police stations in the southeast have resumed to their full capacity, bandits and terrorists in the northwest and northeast are now on the run, and they will continue to be.

The presidential adviser added that the attacks on prison facilities to free terrorists and the situation of trains being would no longer come to reality.

Some Nigerians have taken to the video's comment section to express their views on his comment. Below are some of their reactions:

Dr. D. Udoh challenged the presidential aide:

"Okay, no problem. I won’t argue with you on that. Just drive your personal car from Abuja to Kaduna and back without any security, and then I’ll believe you."

Val Mary commented:

"Leadership should be by example. He should show Nigerians how to travel around Nigeria without security details."

A user with the handle @pdauda wrote:

"He's admitting that insecurity thrived under Buhari, which is true, but he's also telling lies, as usual, about how safe the country is presently. You cannot drive from Abuja to Lokoja or vice versa without risking being kidnapped."

Ayanlola Abduljelil said:

"That's when you travel with one battalion of soldiers, 50 DSS, one gun truck, one aerial helicopter surveillance, etc."

Oluwaseun Ajede tweeted:

"You can't be a football player and the referee in the same match. Nuhu should travel across the country alone, unarmed, without a bulletproof car or vest, and without any security detail. Just him, making videos along the way."

