Minister Hannatu Musawa remains firm amidst the NYSC certificate scandal, asserting her innocence and refusing to delve into the controversy

During an appearance on Politics Today, Musawa emphasized that she has complied with the law and completed her NYSC obligations

Despite ongoing scrutiny, Musawa prioritizes her ministerial duties, promising to eventually clarify the situation

In a political landscape often marred by controversy, the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, finds herself at the center of a storm.

On Sunday, she once again sidestepped the swirling questions about her National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) certificate scandal, asserting her innocence and refusing to be drawn into the debate.

Musawa, who previously served as the Adviser to the President on Culture and Entertainment, made her stance clear during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The minister has been under scrutiny for failing to provide the Nigerian Senate with proof of her participation in the mandatory NYSC scheme during her screening process, following her nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

Minister vows to set record straight

Reflecting on the controversy after a year in office, Musawa, a lawyer by profession, maintained her position, stating, “I don’t know what you have heard. There have been so many different accounts of that particular situation.

The fact that I am sitting here means that I didn’t do anything wrong. But I have not come out to set the record straight as to what happened. The social media has just run rife with different accounts."

She continued, “The matter had been adjudicated and one day, I will come out with my account. I have probably done more NYSC than you (presenter). I have done at least two NYSCs in my life.”

Musawa emphasized her compliance with the law, saying, “I think what I owe Nigerians is to say that I didn’t do anything wrong. I didn’t break the law. The NYSC I did and finished. That is the much I can tell you. Everything I did was by the law.”

Despite the ongoing speculation, Musawa remained resolute, “That was why I also said that one day I would come out with my account of what happened to set the record straight. As of now, I think it is important for me to focus on giving Nigerians the deliverables.”

When pressed, Musawa declined to confirm whether she had returned to complete the youth service while in office, leaving the public to await the day she chooses to reveal her full account.

Gov. Mbah’s alleged NYSC certificate forgery, court speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an order restraining the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from further denying issuing the NYSC certificate being paraded by Enugu governor, Peter Mbah.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgement on Monday, November 6, held that evidence before the court showed that the Enugu governor properly participated in the NYSC programme and that he was issued a certificate of completion by the NYSC.

