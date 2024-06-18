Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG, has again attracted reactions from Nigerians over his analysis of mad people in the world

In a video, Adeboye divided mad people across the world into three categories, saying the first was easier to observe as they walked naked on the street

The RCCG general overseer maintained that the second category is those who wear suits, and many of them are apostles by titles, stating that there are many on YouTube

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the analysis of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), about the categories of mad people across the world.

In a video shared by Gbemi Denni on X on Monday, June 17, Pastor Adeboye explained that madness is divided into three categories. The first was the one who walked naked, which was easier to identify.

The cleric said the second category is the one who is fully dressed in three-piece suits. He added that some of them are riding Rolls Royce. According to Adeboye, one of these categories was demonstrating his madness, and the world economy crashed.

He said:

"Some are apostles by title, and they are crazy. There are many of them now on YouTube."

Adeboye then mentioned that the third category is those who pay attention to people they know are crazy.

How Nigerians react to Adeboye's message

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and shared their views. Below are some of their comments:

A social media user with the handle @coded336 said:

"This man made me laugh with that category 3."

Nsikak Bassey commented:

"That means every one of us is mad."

Another user @Francis4thebag tweeted:

"Is it just me who doesn’t find anything funny here?"

Kayode reacted:

"All bloggers full the last category. Some bloggers are chairmen in the association."

Another Nigerian with the handle @tunssola prayed for the general overseer.

"Wonderful. May God keep our elders strong, healthy and with long life."

Adeboye speaks on asking pastors for accountability

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye has said asking pastors how tithes are being spent is unbiblical.

The RCCG pastor narrated how God relegated some billionaires after they asked him to give an account of how the church's tithes were being spent.

Adeboye's comment has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians, and some expressed their views.

