Mixed Reactions as Pastor Adeboye Says There as Many Mad Apostles on YouTube
- Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG, has again attracted reactions from Nigerians over his analysis of mad people in the world
- In a video, Adeboye divided mad people across the world into three categories, saying the first was easier to observe as they walked naked on the street
- The RCCG general overseer maintained that the second category is those who wear suits, and many of them are apostles by titles, stating that there are many on YouTube
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.
Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the analysis of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), about the categories of mad people across the world.
In a video shared by Gbemi Denni on X on Monday, June 17, Pastor Adeboye explained that madness is divided into three categories. The first was the one who walked naked, which was easier to identify.
The cleric said the second category is the one who is fully dressed in three-piece suits. He added that some of them are riding Rolls Royce. According to Adeboye, one of these categories was demonstrating his madness, and the world economy crashed.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
He said:
"Some are apostles by title, and they are crazy. There are many of them now on YouTube."
Adeboye then mentioned that the third category is those who pay attention to people they know are crazy.
Yvonne Jegede: Wahala as fans give poor review to actress' film on Prime Video, "She's a bully on IG"
How Nigerians react to Adeboye's message
Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and shared their views. Below are some of their comments:
A social media user with the handle @coded336 said:
"This man made me laugh with that category 3."
Nsikak Bassey commented:
"That means every one of us is mad."
Another user @Francis4thebag tweeted:
"Is it just me who doesn’t find anything funny here?"
Kayode reacted:
"All bloggers full the last category. Some bloggers are chairmen in the association."
Another Nigerian with the handle @tunssola prayed for the general overseer.
"Wonderful. May God keep our elders strong, healthy and with long life."
See the video here:
Adeboye speaks on asking pastors for accountability
Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye has said asking pastors how tithes are being spent is unbiblical.
The RCCG pastor narrated how God relegated some billionaires after they asked him to give an account of how the church's tithes were being spent.
Adeboye's comment has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians, and some expressed their views.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844