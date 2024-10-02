A female student tragically lost her life in a car accident at IMT Enugu during final year exam celebrations

The accident, caused by a graduating student's reckless driving, resulted in multiple injuries and one fatality

The school's Acting Rector confirmed the incident and announced the indefinite suspension of final year exams

In a tragic turn of events, a female student lost her life in a car accident at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, during celebrations marking the end of final year exams.

According to an eyewitness who requested anonymity, a graduating student driving recklessly in celebration reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which then ran into a crowd of students.

The students had embarked on wild celebrations after their final exams, against management's warning.

The Guardian gathered that the car, suspected to have suffered brake failure, struck several students, fatally injuring two, who were rushed to a private medical facility in Enugu for treatment.

Wild celebrations turn deadly

A video circulating on social media has shown the accident scene, with students lifting the car to recover the body of one of them trapped under the vehicle.

Acting Rector of the school, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ejim, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, stated, however, that the deceased student was not an IMT student but a student from a neighbouring institution who was present on campus to sign out one of the injured students.

He also confirmed that two other students, both from the Department of Public Administration, sustained injuries in the crash.

"The injured students are receiving medical care at the hospital in the New Haven area of Enugu. One of the victims, an HND II student, is set to be transferred to the Orthopaedic Hospital in Enugu for further treatment after X-rays revealed a leg fracture," Ejim said.

He announced the indefinite suspension of the final year examinations, regretting that the incident could have been avoided if the students had adhered to directives against wild and reckless celebrations during signing out.

