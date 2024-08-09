Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering security matters.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Ayati, Benue state - The Benue government has said over 30 people were killed by local militia in Ayati village, Ukum local government area (LGA) of the state.

As reported by The Nation, the attack happened on Thursday night, August 8.

Matthew Aboh, the Benue state commissioner for information, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Friday, August 9, in Makurdi.

The commissioner said a total of 30 bodies were recovered after the attack, adding that more bodies were still being recovered in the bushes.

He blamed the killings on the battle for supremacy between the local militias within the area.

“I was informed yesterday night (Thursday, August 8) through the telephone that bandits were attacking and killing people at Ayati village.

“Today I confirmed that the number of persons killed as I talk to you was 30. They are still recovering corpses in the bushes so the number is yet to be ascertained.

“In Ayati village, what I heard is that one of the bandits’ maternal village is Ayati and the other one’s maternal village is Tine-nune, Mbatyem.

“All of them are tough and fighting themselves. So anytime anyone goes to the maternal village of the other and kills people the other will retaliate. So it is reprisal upon reprisal attacks."

Latest Benue attack: Police react

Meanwhile, Catherine Anene, the spokesperson of the police in the prominent northcentral state, confirmed the attack.

She said:

“I’m aware there was an attack and I’m waiting for briefing from officers on ground please."

More to follow…

Source: Legit.ng