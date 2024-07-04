The Federal Government has warned of imminent river flooding starting from late July, impacting 19 states and the FCT,

FCT, Abuja—The Federal Government has issued a warning that river flooding is expected to commence by late July, significantly affecting 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Additionally, authorities cautioned that persistent flooding could exacerbate the ongoing cholera outbreak in some states.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as of Wednesday, July 3, the cholera epidemic has led to 63 fatalities and 2,102 suspected cases, as reported by Daily Trust.

Speaking about the flood situation on Thursday, July 4, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev, highlighted that since May, the country has been experiencing flash and urban floods due to heavy and prolonged rainfall, compounded by inadequate and obstructed drainage systems in urban areas.

Professor Utsev emphasized that river flooding, expected to commence from late July onwards, could be devastating.

States to be affected

He identified several states at high risk, including:

Akwa Ibom

Anambra

Benue

Bayelsa

Cross River

Delta

Edo

Jigawa

Kogi

Kebbi

Kaduna

Niger

Nasarawa

Ondo

Ogun

Rivers,

Taraba

FCT.

The minister noted that Nigeria is situated in the lowest part of the River Niger Basin, implying that when the upper catchment areas of the Basin flood, Nigeria should expect subsequent flooding incidents.

Minister: Lagdo dam is being filled for hydropower generation

Regarding the Lagdo dam in Cameroon, the minister stated that operators have indicated they are filling it to generate hydropower.

He reassured that the current flow situation at Wuroboki is normal, with no immediate cause for concern.

Utsev reveals plans to construct buffer dams

In addressing the annual flooding caused by water releases from the Lagdo dam, the minister mentioned that plans are nearing completion to construct buffer dams along the water channels to contain overflow from the dam, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He confirmed that designs for these dams have been finalized, and the government is nearing the implementation phase.

Utsev advises govs over cholera outbreak

Regarding the cholera outbreak, the minister cautioned that increased flooding could exacerbate the ongoing epidemic.

He disclosed the establishment of a presidential committee tasked with devising strategies to combat the outbreak, including addressing issues such as open defecation, which he cited as a contributing factor to cholera.

The minister urged state governments, local authorities, stakeholders, and the public to take proactive measures to prevent the recurrence of devastating floods experienced in previous years.

