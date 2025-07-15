Chelsea star Marc Cucurella has been warned to seek urgent prayers over an imminent threat to his life

A Ghanaian prophet has 'revealed' that the impressive Spanish footballer is in danger and may lose his life

Cucurella was a member of the Chelsea squad that won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after they defeated PSG in the final

A self-proclaimed Ghanaian spiritual leader, known as Karma President, has issued a chilling prophecy about Chelsea star Marc Cucurella.

The seer has urged the Spanish footballer to seek urgent traditional prayer to avert an imminent threat to his life.

Karma President has gained popularity for his spiritual messages and predictions in recent times, but his recent prophecy has raised a lot of concerns.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United FC at Stamford Bridge on May 16, 2025 in London, England. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Cucurella, who played a key role in Chelsea’s recent triumph at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, is said to be in grave danger.

According to Karma President, the footballer is already inside an open casket, emphasising the need for immediate spiritual intervention to protect his life.

The 27-year-old has been impressive for the London club under manager Enzo Maresca, after completing a £62million signing from Brighton in 2022, per EPL Index.

His versatile role as a left-back and inverted midfielder, coupled with a career-high seven goals this season, has cemented his importance to the Blues so far.

However, Karma President’s prophecy has sparked concern among fans and the football community. The seer’s warning, shared via social media, insists that without a “huge traditional prayer,” Cucurella’s life is at risk.

Karma President wrote on TikTok:

"As everything is said and done. A huge traditional prayer is needed for Spanish footballer Marc Cucurella.

"If not, Marc Cucurella may lose his life, as he is inside an open casket in the spiritual realm."

Some fans have dismissed the prediction as superstition, others urge caution due to the cultural weight of spiritual beliefs in parts of Africa.

Anselem"d"light said:

"i cover him with the blood of Jesus Christ the savior."

FARUQ added:

"Una no dy see good things for this life."

larry cautioned:

"Pray for him abeg."

Afolabi wrote:

"I have been expecting this bcus they just won new trophy I know there will be false prophecy on Chelsea.2

andrewandrinookus replied:

"I pray Thou Sha not come to pass in Jesus name."

okoye chijioke posited:

"please karma family help us pray for our player i'm one of his fan please do everything to help us in this case."

saga warned:

"This is so annoying…if cucurella dies, you ppl will have no peace."

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match against Manchester United FC. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

What Karma President said about Pete Edochie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Karma President had sent a warning to the family of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, about 2025.

In 2024, after Nollywood actor Junior Pope passed on, the prophecy given by Karma President about the actor's untimely demise surfaced online.

He disclosed that Pete Edochie was already in a coffin in the spirit world, and it was left for the family to take action to prevent them from crying.

