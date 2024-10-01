Accord Party congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the country's 64th Independence anniversary on October 1

The National Chairman, Accord, Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, urged governments at all levels to take immediate steps to tackle economic hardship and insecurity in the country

Mgbudem said Accord will continue to champion good governance, hold public officers accountable, and ensure sustainable democracy and development

FCT, Abuja - The Accord Party has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the nation’s 64th Independence anniversary as an opportunity to renew their faith in the fatherland.

Nigerians are urged to also rededicate themselves in building a united, progressive, prosperous, equitable, and decent democratic society.

The National Chairman, Accord, Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, stated this in the party’s independence message to Nigerians on Tuesday, October 1.

While wishing Nigerians a happy Independence anniversary, he said:

“Vigilance is the price of liberty. Let us protect our hard-earned democracy.”

In the statement made available to Legit.ng, Mgbudem said Nigerians should pray for divine intervention in political, economic, and security challenges in the country.

“Accord urges governments at all levels to take immediate steps to tackle the perennial economic hardship and insecurity in the country. They should think out of the box and restore national security, public safety, and prosperity. The country is blessed with abundant human and natural resources, it is time to reassess our priorities as a nation, get rid of incompetent leaders, fight corruption, restore national security, and make Nigeria great again. This is the only way that the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain.”

Atiku, Obi, Kwakwanso celebrate Nigeria at 64

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that three major presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections have congratulated Nigerians in their Independence Day message.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all Nigerians on this momentous occasion.

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi urged Nigerians to appreciate God for abundantly blessing the nation with natural, human, and material resources.

