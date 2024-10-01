The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has sent an important message to Nigerians as the country celebrates its 64th independent anniversary

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, urged Nigerians to reaffirm their commitment to mutual understanding and mutual respect

Okoh encouraged Nigerians to continue to demonstrate resilience and a shared commitment to the common good

FCT, Abuja - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians to be courageous and hopeful as the nation celebrates its 64th independent anniversary.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh called on Nigerians to celebrate the nation’s achievements and recommit themselves to the ideals of peace and harmony.

Okoh urged Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence Photo credit: @NBcommonwealth

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the clergyman made the call in a statement on Tuesday, October 1.

He expressed a vision for sustainable growth through focused national development, including infrastructure and youth empowerment.

“May God guide us towards lasting peace and prosperity,”

The CAN President urged Nigerians to “embrace peaceful coexistence and work collaboratively to build a future marked by mutual respect and understanding.”

“Despite the challenges that have tested our resolve, we continue to demonstrate resilience and a shared commitment to the common good.”

The archbishop emphasized the importance of valuing religious diversity.

“As we celebrate our independence, let us reaffirm our commitment to mutual understanding and mutual respect.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered his 2024 Independence Day speech to celebrate Nigeria at 64.

Tinubu highlighted the importance of young Nigerians and their contribution to the development of the country.

He called for a 30-day National Youth Conference, detailing its design, delegates, and representatives.

