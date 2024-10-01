Peaceful demonstrators protesting against economic hardship, poverty and alleged bad governance were teargassed by the police in Abuja

Police officers, on Tuesday morning, dispersed a group of protesters in the Utako market area and Jabi environs, using teargas

The protesters were part of a demonstration organised by civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of the #EndBadGovernance movement

Protesters who converged on the Utako market area of Abuja have been dispersed with teargas by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

Police fire teargas at Abuja protesters on Tuesday, October 1. Images for illustration purposes. Photo credit: HumAngle, Nigeria Police Force

The protesters were said to have gathered at the busy market in the early hours of Tuesday, October 1, when they were met with teargas fumes.

The incident took place in the Jabi and Utako areas, forcing residents and protesters to flee for safety.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the demonstrators, carrying banners with statements such as “We are hungry” and “Enough is Enough – Revolution Now,” were part of a nationwide movement demanding an end to economic hardship, insecurity, and poor leadership.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing protesters injured during the police crackdown, although organizers have not yet released an official casualty count.

Nigerian security forces also sealed off Eagle Square in Abuja and dispersed a protest by the #FearlessInOctober demonstrators.

Meanwhile, Daily Trust confirmed that the military positioned themselves in strategic places with their vans, along the Kubwa-Zuba expressway.

This follows concerns over potential disruptions, as seen during the previous #EndBadGovernance protests held between August 1- 10, 2024, which were marred by violence and unrest in several parts of the country.

October 1 protest: What you should know

The October 1 protest tagged #FearlessInOctober has not gained traction like that of August.

The demonstration, organised by some civil society organisations (CSOs) under the aegis of the #EndBadGovernance movement, coincided with Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day anniversary.

As reported by The Punch, the marches have kicked off in Lagos and Abuja.

According to the organisers, the protest aims to address grievances arising from the hike in fuel price, rising food costs, and the impact of inflation on the livelihoods of ordinary Nigerians.

Protest: Military deploys troops, CSOs, others react

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Headquarters has placed troops on alert to support the Nigeria Police during the October 1 protest.

The October 1 protest, #FearlessInOctober, follows violent unrest in northern Nigeria, leading to the arrest of over 30 protesters waving Russian flags.

Civil society groups and senior lawyers have opposed the military's involvement in the protest.

