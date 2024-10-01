The Defence Headquarters has placed troops on alert to support the Nigeria Police during the October 1 protests

The October 1 protest, #FearlessInOctober, follows violent unrest in northern Nigeria, leading to the arrest of over 30 protesters waving Russian flags

Civil society groups and senior lawyers have opposed the military's involvement in the protest

The Defence Headquarters has announced that troops have been placed on alert to support the Nigeria Police Force in maintaining law and order during the October 1 protest.

This follows concerns over potential disruptions, as seen during the previous #EndBadGovernance protests, which were marred by violence and unrest in several parts of the country.

Speaking on the military's role, the Director of Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, confirmed that the troops would act in line with their constitutional responsibilities, Vanguard reported.

Buba stated:

“The military is on alert and prepared to support the police in line with constitutional provisions, particularly in the face of breakdown of law and order."

Similarly, the 33 Artillery Brigade in Bauchi State expressed readiness to assist the police if required, though the brigade’s Public Relations Officer, Solomon Hallet, clarified that no formal request had been made by the police.

Hallet added:

“If we are not called upon, we have no business with civil disturbance."

Arrests following previous protests

The October 1 protest, tagged #FearlessInOctober, follows the recent #EndBadGovernance protests held in August, which resulted in violence, particularly in northern Nigeria, The Punch reported.

During those demonstrations, protesters were seen waving Russian flags and calling for a regime change, leading to the arrest of over 30 individuals.

Among those apprehended was Ahmed Bello, a key figure behind the production of Russian flags.

Ten protesters were subsequently charged with treason and incitement before a Federal High Court in Abuja, with authorities linking their actions to a British national, Andrew Wynne, who remains at large.

These developments have heightened the stakes surrounding today’s protest.

Protest organisers call for action

Despite the heavy military presence, protest organisers remain defiant.

Juwon Sanyaolu, National Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement, called on Nigerians from all walks of life to join the protest, which is aimed at challenging what he described as the "neo-liberal" and "anti-people" policies of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Sanyaolu said:

“We are calling on students, workers, artisans, and everyone who has been economically dispossessed by the Tinubu government to seize this opportunity to express their displeasure. We are protesting until victory is ascertained. Enough is enough.”

Sanyaolu highlighted the economic hardship faced by millions of Nigerians, including fee hikes for students and low wages for workers, as key drivers for the protest.

Legal experts and CSOs oppose military involvement

In response to the military's involvement, senior lawyers and civil society organisations (CSOs) have cautioned against the deployment of troops, arguing that it could escalate tensions rather than maintain peace.

Kunle Adegoke, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), criticized the decision, stating:

“So far, it is a peaceful protest, and there is nothing warranting external aggression or a complete breakdown of law and order. There is no reason to deploy soldiers.”

Adegoke warned that the presence of soldiers might send the wrong message and potentially worsen the situation.

