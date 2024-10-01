Apply Now: Nigerian Army Announces Recruitment For 88 Regular Intake

Nigerian Army has commenced 88 regular recruit intake exercise for Trades/Non-Trades Men and Women

The free online registration commenced from Monday, September 30 to Friday, November, 8 2004

Interested candidates are advised to visit recruitment.army.mil.ng to complete free online registration

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has announced that the online registration for 88 Regular Recruit Intake Exercise for Trades/Non-Trades Men and Women has commenced.

Applicants must not be less than 1.68 metres and 1.65 metres tall for male and female candidates respectively.

Online registration commenced from 30 September to 8 November 2004. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Chief of Administration (Army) Major General OJ Akpor, made this known in a statement shared via the Nigerian Army X page (formerly known as Twitter) @HQNigerianArmy on Monday, September 30.

Interested candidates are advised to log on to recruitment.army.mil.ng to complete online registration from 30 September to 8 November 2004.

Basic entry requirements

Applicants must be single, Nigerian citizen by birth, and possess

National Identity Card NIN/BVN.

Applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit in accordance with Nigerian Army Standards.

Applicants must be free of any criminal conviction by court of law.

All Applicants must possess at least a minimum of 4 passes including English Language in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO-NABTEB

In addition to above qualification, those applying as tradesmen/women must also possess TRADES TESTICITY AND GUILD CERTIFICATE. Details are available on the website.

Applicants must possess a valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital, Local Government Council or age declaration.

An applicant must not be less than 18 years or older than 22 years for non-tradesmen and women, while tradesmen and women must not be more than 26 years as at 31st December 2024.

Applicants must not be less than 1.68 metres and 1.65 metres tall for male and female candidates respectively.

Applicants must possess a valid certificate of state of origin.

Benefits of serving in Nigerian Army

1. Job/career opportunity.

2. Enhanced and regular pay/allowances.

3. Opportunity to further education.

4. Social integration with people from various tribes/religions.

5. Good Welfare/Insurance Schemes.

6. Opportunity for all soldiers to own houses in choice locations across Nigeria.

7. Pension and Gratuity.

8. Opportunity to serve your country both within and outside.

