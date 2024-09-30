JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, and his team were in the United States recently to participate in the International Association for Educational Assessment (IAEA) conference

Legit.ng reports that the IAEA offers a global forum for all those involved in all forms of educational assessment – in primary or secondary schools, colleges or the workplace

Speaking at the event, Prof. Oloyede, a former vice-chancellor (VC) of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), expressed reservations about personalised items in examinations

Philadelphia, United States - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has expressed concern regarding the long-term negative impacts of personalised items in large-scale examinations.

According to JAMB's latest weekly bulletin sent to Legit.ng on Monday, September 30, the board said the concern was articulated by Ishaq Oloyede, its registrar.

JAMB dissects emerging trends in evaluation practices

Oloyede, a professor of Islamic Studies, recently led a four-member delegation to the International Association for Educational Assessment (IAEA) conference in Philadelphia, United States. The event was focused on educational assessment agencies globally.

Prof. Oloyede highlighted that the adoption of personalised items could create issues related to equity and access, resulting in resource disparities, biases in personalisation, data privacy risks, and an overemphasis on individualisation, among other challenges.

The 2024 IAEA conference, themed 'How Can AI Help Improve Education Assessments', provided a platform for assessment experts to discuss emerging trends in evaluation practices.

Participants explored the crucial implications of AI on ethics, security, fairness, and the urgent necessity for assessments that genuinely reflect the diverse skills and competencies required for success in today's world.

The four-day conference, which took place from Sunday, September 22, to Wednesday, September 25, 2024, attracted participants from around the globe, including representatives from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Examinations Council (NECO), and members of the Nigerian national assembly.

JAMB boss advises employers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Professor Oloyede recommended that the system the agency adopts—where candidates do not present their results directly to institutions but rely solely on results transmitted by JAMB—should serve as a model for employers.

Oloyede stated that employers imitating JAMB would mitigate the risk of result falsification.

Citing the report from the house of representatives' investigative committee, Prof. Oloyede said JAMB should be commended for its rigorous examination processes, transparency, and innovation.

