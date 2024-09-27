West Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, celebrates its Independence Day on October 1 every year

The country freed itself from British colonial rule on the date in 1960 and the anniversary is being marked on Tuesday, October 1 with huge national celebrations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to address the nation, amid feelings of pride and despair

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria will declare a public holiday in commemoration of the 2024 Independence Day celebration.

Legit.ng reports that on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024, Nigeria will clock 64.

Independence Day, known colloquially as' October 1st', is an official national holiday in Nigeria, celebrated on the 1st of October. It marks the African country's proclamation of independence from British rule.

On 1 October 1960, Nigeria was granted full independence from Great Britain. The country received its Freedom Charter from Princess Alexandra of Kent, the Queen's representative at the Nigerian independence ceremonies.

Nigeria typically holds memorial ceremonies at the capital’s Eagle Square parade ground in Abuja, open to the public, but authorities plan a low-key 64th Independence Day anniversary celebration to reflect the economic hardship. The country's rising cost of living has emerged as a significant and pressing issue, particularly among the poor and vulnerable segments of the population.

George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), disclosed this recently. He, however, stated that the event would present government an opportunity for the government to showcase its scorecard to Nigerians.

Legit.ng understands that state governments are also expected to key into the FG's 'no elaborate celebration' stance.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu said he wants a society that will witness shared prosperity, tolerance and compassion.

Tinubu promised that under his leadership, security personnel would be equipped with modern hardware.

