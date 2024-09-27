The Federal Government is set to distribute 2,000 CNG-powered tricycles to young Nigerians starting October 1, 2024, as part of the nation's 64th Independence Anniversary celebrations

This initiative aims to reduce fuel costs for tricycle riders by 80%, boosting their profitability and lowering transportation costs for passengers

Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawale, emphasized that this project aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's commitment to youth empowerment and economic growth

In a move poised to reshape the landscape of youth employment and transportation in Nigeria, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Youth Development, has unveiled an ambitious plan to distribute 2,000 compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered tricycles to young Nigerians.

This initiative, set to launch on October 1, 2024, coincides with the nation's 64th Independence Anniversary celebrations.

FG to gift 2000 CNG tricycles to youth as empowerment. Photo credit: NnewiCity

Source: Twitter

At a news conference on Friday, Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawale, articulated the multifaceted benefits of this project.

2,000 CNG tricycles set for distribution on October 1st

"The distribution of the tricycles is part of activities marking Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary celebration," he stated.

The initiative aims to significantly reduce the operational costs for tricycle riders, who are predominantly youth, by cutting their fuel expenses to just 20% of what they currently spend on petrol. This reduction is expected to enhance their profitability and lower transportation costs for passengers.

Olawale emphasized the unwavering commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfilling his campaign promises, noting that this distribution aligns with the Presidential Initiative on CNG.

"I have just concluded a meeting for a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the Presidential Initiative on CNG, and the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria for a Tricycle Empowerment," he said.

"By Tuesday, October 1st, we will be launching the first phase of a project to distribute 2,000 CNG Tricycles before the end of the year to the informal youth who work in the transportation sector."

As Nigeria prepares to celebrate its independence, this initiative stands as a testament to the government's commitment to fostering youth empowerment and economic growth.

FG set to launch 27000 CNG buses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government of Nigeria has announced that it is ready to roll out 2,700 CNG buses and tricycles before the middle of the year.

The government, in a step towards more climate-friendly automobiles, promises to deliver at least 100 conversion workshops where existing petroleum-fueled vehicles could be reengineered to use compressed natural gas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng