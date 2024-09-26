The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said it is piloting a plan through a series of activities ahead of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has announced a nationwide campaign to promote patriotism among students ahead of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day on Tuesday, October 1.

The NANS President Comrade Lucky Emonefe, said the association is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable occasion.

NANS said it's essential for citizens to rally around their leaders and country.

Emonefe stated this while speaking during a press conference on Thursday, September 26 and the statement made available to Legit.ng.

He said there's still much to be done and citizens need to rally around their leaders and country.

According to Emonefe, NANS has planned various activities including special prayers in mosques and churches across campuses to pray for Nigeria's prosperity and guidance for its leaders.

“In line with our desire to bolster a sense of pride in our country, especially among our student population, who are the future leaders, the national leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) plans a nationwide campaign to promote patriotism. We are using the opportunity of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations to pilot this plan through a series of activities lined up nationwide.

“In addition, on the same day, we will hold major convergence at the Unity Fountain in Abuja and at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Lagos, where students from major institutions around those two locations will hold an all-day programme to commemorate our Independence Day.

