The federal government has released the lineup of activities for the October 1 Independence Day celebration

The events will kick off with a Juma’at service on September 27, followed by a church service on September 29, the presidential broadcast and the grand parade will be held on October 1

The Inter-Ministerial Committee led by Sen. George Akume disclosed this during a press conference on Thursday and shared further details

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, September 26, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led the federal government, released the line-up of activities to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary on October 1.

As reported by VON, the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), a pivotal entity set up by FG for the 2024 Independence Day Celebration, held a press briefing on Thursday to announce the event programme, which will take place on Tuesday, October 1.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation and Chairman of the Media & Publicity Subcommittee, while acknowledging the present challenges in the country, however, urged Nigerians not to undermine the progress made so far.

"Together we will build a nation that will be the pride of every black man of the planet," he reassured..

Unveiling the activities scheduled to celebrate Nigeria at 64, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, showcased to Nigerians its scorecard recorded within the short period in office to reposition Nigeria through its reform initiatives in delivering the dividends of democracy.

Akume saluted the selflessness, sacrifices, and immeasurable contributions of Nigeria's founding fathers who fought for the attainment of the country's independence in 1960.

Nigeria at 64: The activities outlined

The 64th Independence Anniversary celebration commenced today with the World Press Conference and the following line-up of activities to mark the national event include;

Juma’at Service on Friday, September 27, 2024; Church Service on Sunday, September 29, 2024; and on Monday, September 30, 2024. The Presidential Broadcast and 64th Independence Day Parade will hold on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

64th Independence Day celebration to be held low-key

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government said this year’s Independence Day anniversary celebration will be a subdued affair, reflecting the nation’s current challenges.

SGF George Akume announced this while inaugurating the Inter-Ministerial Committee responsible for planning the event.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiosen, the low-key celebration is intended to acknowledge the trying times Nigeria is facing.

