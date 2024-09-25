Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Kano, Kano state - A viral photo which showed Muhammadu Sanusi II, the reinstated Emir of Kano, walking on a customised rug engraved with his adopted name, ‘Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi ll’, has earned him strong criticism.

In a trending video, Muhammad Sharif, a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, said Emir Sanusi should have refused to have his name on the rug.

Sanusi succeeded his great-uncle Ado Bayero to the throne on June 8, 2014, assuming the regnal name Muhammadu Sanusi II. Photo credit: Patrick van Katwijk

Sharif said:

“I saw how Muhammad Sanusi, claiming to be the Khalifa of Tijjaniyya, is walking on a carpet inscribed with Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi.

"The name Muhammad is above someone to walk on if you truly respect the name; not even the Khalifa of Tijjaniyya or any other Muslim/even non-Muslim who knows the right thing can walk on Muhammad’s name."

In the same vein, another cleric, Ishaq Adam, argued that Emir Sanusi’s action was disrespectful to the name of the prophet, urging him to remove the carpet.

Alleged disrespect to Prophet Muhammad: Sanusi reacts

Meanwhile, reacting, Emir Sanusi said he was misconstrued.

Quoting some Islamic scholars, Sanusi explained that the carpet only bore his name — and not that of Prophet Muhammad.

Watch Emir Sanusi's explanation below:

