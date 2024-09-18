The Kano state government has given a fresh update on the implementation of the new minimum wage

The governor's Senior Special Assistant on Digital the Media, Kwankwason Tuwita, said announcements made regarding the review of the new minimum wage should be disregarded

Kwankwason said the government's decision will be made public through the appropriate channels once finalised

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Kano state government has called on members of the public to disregard all announcements made regarding the review of the new minimum wage.

Kwankwason Tuwita, the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, September 18.

The report of the state advisory committee on the new minimum wage is yet to be submitted to Governor Yusuf Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

He said the report of the state advisory committee on the new minimum wage is yet to be submitted to Governor Yusuf.

Is Kano ready to pay minimum wage

The governor’s aide assured the people that Kano state government’s decision would be made public through the appropriate channels once finalized.

Kwankwason wrote:

“Kindly disregard all announcements made regarding the review of the minimum wage in Kano state. The report of the state advisory committee on the new minimum wage is yet to be submitted to His Excellency, Alhaji Abba K Yusuf, for consideration. The government's decision will be made public through the appropriate channels once finalized, Insha Allah.”

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Yusuf assured workers in the state of the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Governor Abba Yusuf disclosed that his administration will begin the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage hopefully by next week.

Kano state’s head of civil service, Abdullahi Musa, confirmed the development and shared further details on the implementation of the new wage.

Adamawa governor begins payment of 70k minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has started paying the N70,000 minimum wage.

While many governors have expressed concerns about affording the new wage due to economic challenges, Fintiri has begun payments for state workers in August 2024.

The move has been met with widespread approval and celebration among civil servants in Adamawa State, who have praised Governor Fintiri for fulfilling his promise.

