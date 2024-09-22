Singer Asake ensured that his fans had an exciting time as they attended his concert at the 02 Arena in London

The Lonely At The Top crooner was on top of his game as he sang MMS with lyrics that touched on the lives of humans

As he entertained his fans, his senior colleague and Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid, showed up and added more flavour to the show

Singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, had his fans screaming as he entertained them at his concert hosted at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, September 21.

Wizkid and Asake make fans excited during their performance. Image credit: @asakemusic, @wizkidayo

He rocked a transparent black top and colourful big trousers as he moved from one spot to another on stage, singing MMS to the delight of his fans. The song focused on how humans came to this world with nothing and would leave with nothing.

Asake was engrossed in the song and had his audience singing after him. Afroebats singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, turned up from behind the loudspeaker while Asake was still singing, which left their fans screaming.

Wizkid and Asake hugged each other as they continued singing. The fans could not get enough of them as they displayed their musical prowess. After they were done performing, both singers hugged again as they left the stage.

Fans react to Asake and Wizkid's performance

Some fans of Asake and Wizkid have shared their take on the video below:

@itata_9:

"Everyone can agree that this is the song of the year."

@vickycruise2002:

"E hide for the speaker since abi what did I just watch?"

@iamadebimpe_:

"Then won use hugs finish themselves."

@olatunjiidowu1995:

"Omo this sound go pack Headies award go house this year o."

@iam_de_light_:

"This is the song of the year. Big wiz finish work."

@tommy_zinoo:

"Omoh see how Wizzy enter I love you."

@imide_001:

"Person say another person (Davido) deh Twitter deh fight for ballot box."

@daniel85401:

"Big Wiz entering was fire."

Asake and Fireboy perform on stage

Legit.ng earlier reported that singers Fireboy and Asake were at their usual best as they graced a concert together to the excitement of their fans.

The duo honed their talents under the record label YBNL, owned by singer Olamide, who is respected by his colleagues.

As Fireboy and Asake sang, some netizens gave credit to Olamide and shared how remarkable it was to have had two gifted singers under one label.

