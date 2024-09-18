The Rivers State Police Command has dismantled a notorious five-man gang led by the infamous "Boy Satan," responsible for a series of car snatchings

Chukwumela Imela, a recidivist with a history of cultism and armed robbery, was apprehended after terrorizing residents

The police continue their investigation, having already recovered two stolen cars, as they work to apprehend the remaining gang members and recover more stolen vehicles

In a significant breakthrough, the Rivers State Police Command has successfully dismantled a notorious five-man gang responsible for a series of car snatchings and burglaries across various areas of Port Harcourt, including Ada-George, Iwofe, Ogbogoro, Egbelu, Diobu, D-line, GRA II, and Borikiri.

Over the past three months, this gang has been a menace, snatching over ten cars at gunpoint and terrorizing residents enjoying the nightlife in the GRA II axis.

Police arrest boy satan. Photo credit: Facebook/Rivers Police E-News

Source: UGC

The gang was led by Chukwumela Imela, infamously known as "Boy Satan." A recidivist with a criminal history that includes cultism and armed robbery, Imela has been imprisoned four times.

On Boy satan: From cultism to car snatching

He and his childhood friend, Precious Adiele, joined the Iceland cult group in 2009. Imela's ruthless nature in dealing with both rivals and allies earned him his fearsome nickname.

In 2022, a dispute over loot sharing led Imela to leave the Iceland cult group and join a rival faction, 'La Mendians Bobos.'

To mark his defection, he brutally murdered his friend Adiele with a machete in his residence, boasting that he was not afraid to harm even his family to prove a point.

The police have recovered two more cars from the gang as investigations continue to recover other stolen vehicles and apprehend the remaining gang members.

Police arrest Nigerian mafia gang members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the ugly and very shameful news of the arrest of Nigerian mafia gang members in Italy has been reported by the presidency.

Lauretta Onochie, a special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, made this known on her Twitter page on Tuesday, April 27.

Onochie revealed that the cultists, numbering about 30, were said to have been operating for the Nigerian Black Axe mafia syndicate.

