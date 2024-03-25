The FCT police command has made significant progress in its efforts to contain crime in the nation's capital

The command recently arrested a suspect after conducting a raid in the hideout of kidnappers in Jibi forest bordering Dei-dei Abuja

SP Josephine Adeh, spokesperson of the command, confirmed the development via a statement on Monday, March 25, 2024

FCT, Abuja - In a continued fight against banditry in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the police stormed a kidnappers' den in Jibi forest bordering Dei-dei Abuja to dislodge bandits hideouts in the nation's capital.

FCT police apprehended a suspect after raiding a notorious kidnapper's den in Abuja. Exhibits and cows were recovered. Photo credit: @FCT_PoliceNG

SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT police command public relations officer, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday, March 25, via a statement.

Bandits and other criminal elements have, in recent weeks, held sway in some parts of the FCT, killing and kidnapping others.

But Adeh said the operatives of the FCT police command stormed Jibi forest on Saturday, March 23, but on sighting the cops, the bandits fled from their hideouts to escape arrest.

The police spokesperson explained that the operation was in conjunction with other security agencies and a credible intelligence.

The statement added that a suspect was arrested and "Exhibits such as firearms and cows were recovered from the camp."

The statement reads:

"The crime prevention operation was carried out on the heels of a credible intelligence that one Mallam Danyaboi and Ilu, gang members and colleagues to one Nasiru Mohammed A.K.A. Danger, who was earlier arrested and paraded by the Police Command on March 11, 2024, in connection with series of kidnappings in FCT, had planned a reprisal kidnapping attack in Zuba and its environs for the arrest of their members. Exhibits such as firearms and cows were recovered from the camp.

"While intensive crime prevention patrols are already in place to forestall any intended kidnapping in the area, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, wishes to reassure residents of his commitment to ensuring the safety of all and sundry. He urges residents to report suspicious activities."

