A devastating fire broke out at the Gusau home of Zamfara State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Bilyaminu Moriki, on Sunday, October 13. Fortunately, no lives were lost, but properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

According to Bello Madaro, Chief Press Secretary to the state's House of Assembly, the fire caused significant damage to the speaker's residence.

Assembly sympathisers with speaker

Channels TV reported that the Zamfara Assembly expressed shock and sympathy over the incident. Alhaji Mahmud Aliyu, Clerk of the House, described it as a "tragic calamity" and prayed for Allah's protection.

Moriki thanked Allah for sparing lives and commended those who helped tackle the fire. He also appreciated the sympathy of the assembly members and staff.

The speaker's residence is located in Zurmi West constituency, and the incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community. The assembly and its members have extended their support to Moriki and his family during this difficult time.

Lawal vs Matawalle: Zamfara political crisis

This came amid the political crisis rocking the state, which is also facing the menace of banditry and kidnapping.

Governor Dauda Lawal and his predecessor and minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, had been at loggerheads over allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

Lawal had on national television accused the immediate past governor of being behind banditry in the state, accusing him of harbouring bandits in the government house during his time in office.

The governor has also been accused of a similar crime, and he visited a convicted terrorist, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, who was serving a jail term in Colorado during his visit to the United States.

Shinkafi defends Matawalle

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, has gotten a spiritual defence on the allegation of a link with bandits.

Governor Dauda Lawal recently raised the allegation against the minister, urging him to resign and defend himself.

However, PPSD dismissed the allegation against the minister, adding that Matawalle swore by the Quran in public of not having any link with the terrorists in the northwest region.

