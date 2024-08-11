A fully loaded commercial bus with passengers reportedly lost control and rammed into a truck along the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway in Abia state

The fatal accident claimed the lives of 10 passengers, including two babies, near the Umuika Junction on Sunday, August 11

It was gathered that the victims lost their lives on the spot before any assistance could arrive from sympathizers or government agencies

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Abia state - At least 10 passengers, including two babies, have lost their lives in a fatal accident after a bus on top speed lost control and rammed into a moving truck along the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway in Abia state.

The fatal accident occurred in the Apu na ekpu area, near the Umuika Junction on Sunday, August 11.

The bus which was on top speed lost control and rammed into a moving truck Photo credit: Federal Road Safety Corps Nigeria

Source: Facebook

According to Vanguard, a Toyota Sienna bus belonging to Abia Line network company lost control and collided with a truck before crashing into the bush.

It was gathered that the bus, which was fully loaded with passengers was heading to Umuahia.

The men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are been assisted by sympathizers to convey the dead bodies to the morgue.

Another witness witnesses, including both commercial and private vehicle drivers, suggested that the bus driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the collision, The Nation reports.

The only survivor of the crash was the driver of the vehicle while the the victims were said to have died on the spot before any assistance could arrive.

The state police public relations officer (PRO), Maureen Chinaka, had yet to comment on the tragic incident.

Passenger bus rams into moving truck

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that three persons died and seven others were injured in an auto crash around the Gbagada bus stop in Lagos.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred after a bus lost control and rammed into a moving truck.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said the accident occurred around 8 pm on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng