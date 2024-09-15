JUST IN: Lamentation as Gunmen Kill Chairman of Biggest Enugu Market, Stephen Aniagu, Photo Emerges
- Chairman of Ogbete Market Amalgamated Traders’ Association (OMATA), Stephen Aniagu, was on Saturday night, September 14, murdered in cold blood
- Legit.ng learnt that Aniagu, chairman of the largest market in Enugu state, was fatally attacked, after which his attackers reportedly made away with his car
- A gory video in circulation showed Aniagu’s lifeless body riddled with bullets, with residents surrounding him in seeming shock
Enugu, Enugu state - Gunmen have killed Stephen Aniagu, the chairperson of Ogbete Market Traders’ Association in Enugu state.
Legit.ng reports that Ogbete is reportedly the biggest market in Enugu.
The market leader was attacked and killed at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 14. His killing occurred at Moses Ogbodo Junction close to Topland market in Amaechi axis, Enugu South local government area (LGA) of the state.
A video clip recorded after the attack was seen by Legit.ng on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, September 15.
In the clip, Aniagu's lifeless body lay on the ground in a pool of blood.
Several residents who gathered were heard lamenting the killing.
See the photo of the slain market leader below:
Reacting to the incident, a resident described it as unfortunate.
The source said:
"We heard gunshots and ran for safety. When we emerged from hiding, we found his lifeless body on the ground riddled with bullets."
The Enugu state police command is yet to issue any official statement on the incident.
Unending mindless killings in southeast Nigeria
Legit.ng reports that gunmen have targeted politicians, police, soldiers, and electoral offices in southeast Nigeria in recent years.
Authorities have repeatedly blamed the controversial Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the violence. While a faction often denies responsibility for the fatal attacks, another clique tagged 'Biafra Liberation Army special squad', openly acknowledges being behind the attacks. The caucus led by Finland-based Simon Ekpa remains undaunted as the former athlete continues to encourage killings of security agents and dissents from his base in Europe.
