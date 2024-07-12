Tragedy strikes in Jos, the capital of Plateau state, as a secondary school reportedly collapsed while the students were writing exams

The Saint Academy in the Busa Buji community of Jos North LGA of the state collapsed on Friday, July 12, morning, leaving many people in panic

Parents and people around the community were seen crying and wailing while the security agencies and rescue teams commenced operations in the area

A school building housing Saint Academy in the Busa Buji community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State has collapsed, trapping many students inside. The incident occurred around 11 am on Friday, July 12, while the students were writing exams.

Witnesses reported that the building caved in, leaving students trapped and prompting a rescue operation. Parents of the students have arrived at the scene, distraught and wailing uncontrollably.

Many fear death as building collapsed on students during exams Photo Credit: @CalebMutfwang

The Punch reported that security personnel, including soldiers and police, have arrived at the scene to assist in the rescue efforts. However, a truck en route to the scene got stuck in the mud, hindering the rescue operation.

Students feared dead in Plateau school building collapse

Reports indicate that some of the trapped students may have lost their lives, but this has not been independently verified. Some injured students have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

The collapsed section of the school housed classes for SS1, SS2, and SS3 students. The incident has caused widespread distress, and rescue efforts are ongoing to save the trapped students.

The collapse has caused widespread distress, with parents and residents rushing to the scene to search for their loved ones. Emergency workers and security personnel are working to rescue survivors from the rubble.

Many are seen around the building wailing and mourning the loss of their loved ones. The full extent of the damage and casualties is yet to be determined as of the time of writing this report.

