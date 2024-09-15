The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) criticized President Bola Tinubu's administration for being ill-prepared to tackle Nigeria's economic challenges

The ACF expressed concern over the fuel price increase, arguing that it lacks proper safety nets for citizens and demonstrates the government's failure to plan for the nation's economic realities

Despite their criticism, the ACF offered hope, urging Tinubu to reconsider his approach

FCT, Abuja—The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has strongly disapproved of the current administration's handling of Nigeria's economic challenges, focusing on the recent fuel price hike and the ensuing hardships for Nigerians.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, September 14, the influential northern body took a sharp jab at President Bola Tinubu, alleging that his government was ill-prepared to address the nation's pressing issues.

ACF criticizes Tinubu's leadership approach

Speaking on behalf of the forum, Professor Mohammedu Baba, the spokesperson, expressed deep concern over President Tinubu's policies, particularly how they have exacerbated the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

He said a clear gap exists between Tinubu's pre-election promises and the reality of his administration’s governance style.

He said:

"What we are witnessing now is a tragedy. Everything the President stood for, everything he said about democracy, freedom, and the right to express dissatisfaction is being reversed.

"His policies are leading to more suffering, and he seems insistent that what he's doing is right, despite the outcry from Nigerians."

ACF frowns over fuel price hike

The ACF expressed displeasure over the federal government's recent move to increase the cost of fuel, noting that failure to cushion the effects of the price hike has led to widespread discontent.

He said:

"The decision to hike fuel prices without adequate safety nets for the masses shows a lack of preparedness.

"It feels like the President came to power without a concrete plan to address the economic realities facing Nigerians. This fuel price increase is just one example of policies that hurt the common man."

ACF offers hope for redemption to Tinubu

Despite the sharp criticism, the ACF offered a glimmer of hope, urging the President to re-evaluate his approach to governance and regain his credibility.

The forum stressed that there is still an opportunity for Tinubu to steer his administration in the right direction, but time is running out.

He said:

"There is still hope for the President to regain his leadership potential. He must address the growing disconnect between his policies and the people's needs.

"The road to recovery is possible, but it requires swift action and genuine concern for the plight of Nigerians."

