"No Going Back": Shettima Speaks on Digital Revolution
- Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has said that the government of President Bola Tinubu is committed to Nigeria's digital economic transformation
- Shettima noted that the present administration is on the right track and has been receiving the required support and partnership
- According to the vice president, the present administration is willing to liaise with relevant stakeholders who believe in Nigeria project to carry out the task
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu's administration's commitment to transforming Nigeria's digital economy, stating that the government is on track and receiving necessary support, initiatives, and partnerships.
He emphasized the administration's willingness to collaborate with stakeholders and investors who believe in the Nigeria project, assuring that the country will soon take its rightful position globally.
Shettima receives the Oodua Investment team
During a courtesy visit from the management of Odua Investment Company Limited, led by Chairman Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Vice President Shettima commended the company's initiatives and investments in agriculture, digital economy, and MSMEs. He noted that these sectors are crucial to Nigeria's economic development and future.
Vice President Shettima also addressed the issues of fuel subsidy "weaponization" and exchange rate manipulation, describing them as obstacles that have hindered Nigeria's progress. However, he expressed optimism that the economy is recovering and will continue to improve with the government's efforts to address these challenges.
Otunba Ashiru, Chairman of Odu'a Investment Company Limited, praised President Tinubu for promoting ease of doing business in Nigeria and thanked Vice President Shettima for his support. He expressed confidence in the country's future, citing the influx of businesses and investors, and emphasized the importance of leveraging Nigeria's resources and investors to drive growth.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844