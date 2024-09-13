Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has said that the government of President Bola Tinubu is committed to Nigeria's digital economic transformation

Shettima noted that the present administration is on the right track and has been receiving the required support and partnership

According to the vice president, the present administration is willing to liaise with relevant stakeholders who believe in Nigeria project to carry out the task

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu's administration's commitment to transforming Nigeria's digital economy, stating that the government is on track and receiving necessary support, initiatives, and partnerships.

He emphasized the administration's willingness to collaborate with stakeholders and investors who believe in the Nigeria project, assuring that the country will soon take its rightful position globally.

Shettima speaks on Tinubu's commitment to revolution Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @officialSKSM

Source: Twitter

Shettima receives the Oodua Investment team

During a courtesy visit from the management of Odua Investment Company Limited, led by Chairman Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Vice President Shettima commended the company's initiatives and investments in agriculture, digital economy, and MSMEs. He noted that these sectors are crucial to Nigeria's economic development and future.

Vice President Shettima also addressed the issues of fuel subsidy "weaponization" and exchange rate manipulation, describing them as obstacles that have hindered Nigeria's progress. However, he expressed optimism that the economy is recovering and will continue to improve with the government's efforts to address these challenges.

Otunba Ashiru, Chairman of Odu'a Investment Company Limited, praised President Tinubu for promoting ease of doing business in Nigeria and thanked Vice President Shettima for his support. He expressed confidence in the country's future, citing the influx of businesses and investors, and emphasized the importance of leveraging Nigeria's resources and investors to drive growth.

Source: Legit.ng