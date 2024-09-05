The PDP in Ogun State has cleared Wale Adedayo, former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, to participate in the upcoming chairmanship primaries

Adedayo, previously impeached over allegations involving Governor Dapo Abiodun, switched from the APC to the PDP to seek re-election

The PDP has scheduled its Councillorship and Chairmanship primary elections for Thursday, September 5, and Saturday, September 7, across Ogun State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has granted clearance to Wale Adedayo, the former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, to participate in the upcoming party primaries for the local government chairmanship race, scheduled for Saturday.

Adedayo, who was impeached following accusations that Governor Dapo Abiodun hijacked local government funds, left the All Progressives Congress (APC) to seek reelection under the PDP banner.

Wale Adedayo, ex-LG chairman leaves APC Photo credit: Wale Adedayo

Source: Facebook

The PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Afolabi Orekoya, announced on Wednesday, September 3, that Adedayo had successfully passed the screening process to compete in the party's primaries, Vanguard reported.

According to Orekoya:

"Hundreds of aspirants from the 236 Wards and 20 Local Governments in Ogun State obtained the party's nomination forms and underwent screening to confirm their eligibility for the November Local Government Elections."

“Among the aspirants screened at the Party Secretariat in Abeokuta was the former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Chief Wale Adedayo who is recontesting for the Chairmanship position in Ijebu East Local Government."

PDP announces new date for Councillorship primary elections

As reported by Daily Trust, disclosing the date for councillor primary elections, the PDP said:

“The party has scheduled Thursday, 5th, and Saturday, 7th September as respective dates for the Councillorship and Chairmanship Primary Elections across the 236 Wards and 20 LGs.

“The members of the party should go out peacefully for the primaries in their various wards to elect the councilors and chairmanship candidates of their choice”.

