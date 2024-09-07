Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) expressed shock and disappointment over the arrest of Ayomide Adeleye, a 200-level Philosophy student

The university reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward violence and criminal behavior, condemning the incident

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Christianah Idowu, among others

Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state - The management of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, expressed shock and disappointment on Saturday following the arrest of Ayomide Adeleye, a 200-level Philosophy student, in connection with an alleged murder.

Adeleye is currently in custody with the Lagos State Police Command as the main suspect in the abduction and murder of Christianah Idowu, a 300-level Pure and Applied Botany student from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

He is accused of kidnapping Idowu around August 19 in Ikorodu, extorting a ransom of N350,000, and subsequently killing and burying her in a shallow grave, The Punch reported

Ogun varsity expresses shock over arrest of student

In a statement signed by Dr. Wale Balogun on behalf of the institution's Corporate Affairs Office, the university expressed deep shock over Adeleye's involvement in such a grievous crime.

The university emphasized its strict zero-tolerance policy for violence and criminal conduct, expressing deep concern over the serious allegation and firmly condemning it, Vanguard reported.

The statement read in part"

"The news of the student’s arrest by law enforcement agents was quite shocking and disturbing, especially given the circumstances surrounding his reported connection to the crime.

“The university is noted for its serenity, peaceful atmosphere, cult-free activities and academic excellence among its students.

“As a result of the sensitivity of this tragic situation, the university management will not make further comments on the ongoing investigation as it is a matter for the police and the courts of justice."

Ogun varsity consoles with late Idowu's family

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola has extended the university’s condolences to the victim’s bereaved family and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the heavy loss.

Agboola has also extended his condolences to the entire university community, especially, students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta over this unfortunate incident.

